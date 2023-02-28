Short Interest in Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Declines By 75.5%

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the January 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:THBRF traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $2.36. 790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,181. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.51.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, and internationally. Its portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. The company's programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and dramas, and unscripted contents.

