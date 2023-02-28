Short Interest in Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Declines By 75.5%

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the January 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:THBRF traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $2.36. 790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,181. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.51.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile
