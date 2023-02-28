Short Interest in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Decreases By 77.5%

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 77.5% from the January 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TMC the metals Trading Up 16.8 %

TMCWW traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 21,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,752. TMC the metals has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.

