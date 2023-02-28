Siacoin Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Siacoin has a market cap of $236.44 million and approximately $14.10 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,143.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.17 or 0.00406917 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014436 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00089730 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.93 or 0.00652185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.57 or 0.00572850 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00178250 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,381,662,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

