Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Short Interest Update

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEVGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, an increase of 537.6% from the January 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SMEV remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. 5,332,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,750. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of medical, health, and wellness equipment. Its flagship product SpaCapsule, is a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, cellulite management, and general wellness. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hollywood, FL.

