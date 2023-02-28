Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE) Short Interest Down 83.3% in February

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the January 31st total of 458,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,570,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Skye Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SKYE remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,701,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,115. Skye Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. It focuses on the treatment of a spectrum of diseases, as well as utilizing bioengineering in drug design. Its product pipeline includes SBI-100 and SBI-200.

