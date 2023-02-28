Snowflake’s (SNOW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNOW. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $248.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.10.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $154.65 on Tuesday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $274.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.66. The stock has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. Analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 79.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

