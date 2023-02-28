SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Rating) were up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 20,591 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 66,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

SolarWindow Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $78.74 million, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81.

SolarWindow Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing the proprietary transparent electricity-generating coatings and methods. The firm is a developer of transparent LiquidElectricity coatings, which generates electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWindow Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWindow Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.