Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Short Interest Down 85.2% in February

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the January 31st total of 93,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 748,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 108.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 660,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 16.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 153,862 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 5,663.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 677,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.62. 43,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,161. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.51. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $21.45.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Charlestown, MA.

