Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the January 31st total of 259,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Soligenix

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Soligenix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Soligenix worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soligenix Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of Soligenix stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. Soligenix has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare diseases. It operates through the Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses on the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

