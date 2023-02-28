Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Update

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the January 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sonic Healthcare Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of Sonic Healthcare stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.80. 56,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,889. Sonic Healthcare has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29.
Sonic Healthcare Company Profile
