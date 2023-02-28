Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2023

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHYGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the January 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sonic Healthcare Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Sonic Healthcare stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.80. 56,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,889. Sonic Healthcare has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Radiology, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.