Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.055-1.090 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Sotera Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of SHC opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 2.10.
SHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sotera Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sotera Health from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.89.
Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.
