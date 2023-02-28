S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15,444.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,089 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in S&P Global by 60.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,850,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,830 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,425,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,154,657,000 after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in S&P Global by 11.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,987,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,995,000 after acquiring an additional 310,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $341.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $355.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.13. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $423.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,804 shares of company stock worth $4,635,456 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Argus decreased their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

