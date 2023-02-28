SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SPTN. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.50.
SpartanNash Price Performance
NASDAQ SPTN opened at $26.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.74 million, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.59.
Institutional Trading of SpartanNash
SpartanNash Company Profile
SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.
