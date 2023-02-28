Spell Token (SPELL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.35 Million

Spell Token (SPELL) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Spell Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spell Token has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Spell Token has a market cap of $89.45 million and $8.35 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Spell Token Token Profile

Spell Token’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money. The official message board for Spell Token is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.

With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

Spell Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spell Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spell Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

