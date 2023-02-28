Splunk’s (SPLK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $130.00 price objective on the software company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Splunk from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Splunk from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $101.78 on Tuesday. Splunk has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $150.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.56 and its 200-day moving average is $88.77.

Insider Activity at Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Splunk by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 269,990 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,243,000 after buying an additional 24,441 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,983 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after buying an additional 19,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.