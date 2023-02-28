Sprott (TSE:SII) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s current price.

Sprott Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Sprott stock traded up C$0.96 on Tuesday, hitting C$46.71. 10,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,377. Sprott has a one year low of C$41.60 and a one year high of C$71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Sprott alerts:

About Sprott

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.