Sprott (TSE:SII) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s current price.
Sprott Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of Sprott stock traded up C$0.96 on Tuesday, hitting C$46.71. 10,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,377. Sprott has a one year low of C$41.60 and a one year high of C$71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.24.
About Sprott
Featured Stories
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.