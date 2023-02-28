SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SSE Trading Down 1.2 %
SSE stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.91. The stock had a trading volume of 36,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,290. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. SSE has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $24.18.
SSE Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.3246 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
SSE Company Profile
SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.
