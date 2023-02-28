Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,000 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 800 ($9.65) to GBX 1,000 ($12.07) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SCBFF. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.05) to GBX 900 ($10.86) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 555 ($6.70) in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 825 ($9.96) to GBX 890 ($10.74) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.05) to GBX 1,000 ($12.07) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

SCBFF stock remained flat at $9.34 during trading on Tuesday. 28 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

