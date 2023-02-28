Stelco Holdings Inc (STLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Stelco Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Stelco stock opened at C$52.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$49.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.12. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$30.20 and a twelve month high of C$56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLC has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$43.25 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$59.50 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$55.22.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

