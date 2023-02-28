Stem (STEM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Stem (NYSE: STEM) recently:

2/21/2023 – Stem had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Stem had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Stem had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Stem had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $16.00 to $15.00.

2/10/2023 – Stem is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Stem was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2023 – Stem had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $18.00.

Stem Stock Performance

Shares of Stem stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,433. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. Stem, Inc. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.14.

Institutional Trading of Stem

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Stem by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 101,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 64,300 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Stem during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,237,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Stem by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 583,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 382,569 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Stem during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stem during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.