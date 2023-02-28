Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Canadian Pacific Railway Put Options (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 35,437 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,317% compared to the average daily volume of 1,037 put options.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

CP stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,060,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,492. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1424 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 928.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

