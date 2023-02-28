Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 55,269 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,327% compared to the average daily volume of 3,874 call options.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,095,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,403. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.56. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $36.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $110,754.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 7,902 shares of company stock worth $242,274 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

