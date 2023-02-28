StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ BBGI opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.16. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

