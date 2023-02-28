StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ BBGI opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.16. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.
Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.
