StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
CRH Medical Price Performance
CRHM opened at $3.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99. CRH Medical has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $4.01.
