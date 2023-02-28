StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of IMH opened at $0.36 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

