StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $23.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.35%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $82,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,767.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LARK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

