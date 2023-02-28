StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

POLA opened at $1.57 on Friday. Polar Power has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $6.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Institutional Trading of Polar Power

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POLA. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Polar Power by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 145,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Polar Power by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 108,367 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polar Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.