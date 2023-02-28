StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.27. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 28.72%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

