StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.23. Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $34.38.

Institutional Trading of Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 16.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 21,777 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.