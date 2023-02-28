StockNews.com Lowers Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RE stock opened at $381.12 on Friday. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $394.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $353.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 45.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,727.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Re Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 42.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.