Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Short Interest Down 71.3% in February

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the January 31st total of 44,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SUP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.65. 6,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,614. The stock has a market cap of $152.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 3.94. Superior Industries International has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $6.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Superior Industries International

A number of brokerages have commented on SUP. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Superior Industries International from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

