Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

SUPN traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.59. 599,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,516. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.03. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $42.09. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $187,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 13,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $569,020.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,814,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $187,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,664 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 245.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 21,765 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 73,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 289.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Featured Stories

