Synapse Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $230.93 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Synapse token can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00005519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Synapse has a market capitalization of $230.93 million and $16.49 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Synapse has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.48 or 0.00421910 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,588.74 or 0.28518367 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Synapse Profile

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Buying and Selling Synapse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

