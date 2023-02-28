Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.43.

Several research firms have commented on TBLA. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Taboola.com by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Taboola.com by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 851,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 127,139 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC raised its position in Taboola.com by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 587,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 329,575 shares during the period. 33.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBLA opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $777.72 million, a PE ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

