Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.10

Shares of Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 1002592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Tarku Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of -0.06.

Tarku Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, manganese, nickel, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.

Featured Articles

