Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the January 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance
TWODY stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $20.46.
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
