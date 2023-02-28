Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the January 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

TWODY stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $20.46.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

