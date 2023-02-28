TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Short Interest Update

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 40,000.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

TeamViewer Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TMVWY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,911. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83. TeamViewer has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $8.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMVWY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TeamViewer from €12.00 ($12.77) to €12.50 ($13.30) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TeamViewer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of TeamViewer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

