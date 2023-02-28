TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Short Interest Up 786.7% in February

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 786.7% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TPCS stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $8.02. 39,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,296. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. TechPrecision has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.12 million, a PE ratio of -400.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Techprecision Corp. engages in the business of metal fabrication and precision machining. It focuses on the manufacture of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and systems. The company was founded by Andrew A. Levy in February 2005 and is headquartered in Westminster, MA.

