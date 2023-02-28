Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) to Issue — Dividend of $0.01

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0123 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.
Telefônica Brasil Stock Down 1.3 %
NYSE VIV traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,041. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67. Telefônica Brasil has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on VIV shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.
Institutional Trading of Telefônica Brasil
Telefônica Brasil Company Profile
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telefônica Brasil (VIV)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.