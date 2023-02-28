Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) to Issue — Dividend of $0.01

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0123 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE VIV traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,041. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67. Telefônica Brasil has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIV shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Institutional Trading of Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter worth $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 191.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter valued at $103,000. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

