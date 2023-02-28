Ternium (NYSE:TX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:TX traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $42.61. 342,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,313. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Ternium has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Ternium’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ternium will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TX. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ternium by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA operates as a flat steel producer. The firm offers a broad range of steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.