TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 124,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 32,703 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

