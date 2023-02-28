The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Plans $0.02 Dividend

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0191 per share by the bank on Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Bank of East Asia Price Performance

Shares of BKEAY stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Bank of East Asia has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

