The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Plans $0.02 Dividend

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0191 per share by the bank on Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.
Bank of East Asia Price Performance
Shares of BKEAY stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Bank of East Asia has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16.
Bank of East Asia Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of East Asia (BKEAY)
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
- How Long Can Wingstop Stock Continue to Defy Gravity?
- Daqo Contracts During 4th Quarter, Becomes Value Play for 2023
- 2 Oil Refiners Posting Record Margins: Can the Trend Continue?
- Could NVIDIA, Intel Become The Face of America’s Semiconductors?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.