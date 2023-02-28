The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) to Neutral

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Olaplex from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Olaplex from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex Price Performance

Shares of Olaplex stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $4.92. 9,751,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,131. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 5.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67. Olaplex has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $18.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Olaplex Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Olaplex by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Olaplex by 14,330.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Olaplex during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.