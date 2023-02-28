The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) to Neutral

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Olaplex from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Olaplex from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.
Shares of Olaplex stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $4.92. 9,751,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,131. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 5.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67. Olaplex has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $18.23.
Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.
