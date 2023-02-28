The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.50

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

The Goldman Sachs Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. The Goldman Sachs Group has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to earn $38.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $10.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $365.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $358.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58.

Insider Activity

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.81 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 506,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $10,709,492.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 564,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,940,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 866,995 shares of company stock worth $18,516,076 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,852 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Barclays raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.60.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.