The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CAO Sells $41,518.27 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,692. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $244.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.25.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

