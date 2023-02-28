The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz Sells 1,200 Shares

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $51,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,137,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,241,548.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
St. Joe Stock Performance
Shares of St. Joe stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.83. The company had a trading volume of 224,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,190. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $38.58. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21.
St. Joe Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.06%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOE. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in St. Joe in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of St. Joe in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of St. Joe in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 22.7% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.
St. Joe Company Profile
The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.
