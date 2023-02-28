The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the January 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

The Swatch Group stock remained flat at $65.34 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $65.70.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

The Swatch Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.