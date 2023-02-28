The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the January 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
The Swatch Group Stock Performance
The Swatch Group stock remained flat at $65.34 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $65.70.
The Swatch Group Company Profile
