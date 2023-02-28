ThetaDrop (TDROP) Trading 1% Lower Over Last Week

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, ThetaDrop has traded down 1% against the dollar. One ThetaDrop token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. ThetaDrop has a total market cap of $49.06 million and approximately $103,643.33 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ThetaDrop Token Profile

ThetaDrop’s launch date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThetaDrop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThetaDrop using one of the exchanges listed above.

