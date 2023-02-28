Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Short Interest Update

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the January 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 39.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 711,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the third quarter worth $353,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 24.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 102,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,301 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 10.9% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,636,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TBCP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. 302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,316. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

