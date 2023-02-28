Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in February

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tiger Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TBLMY remained flat at $12.63 during midday trading on Tuesday. Tiger Brands has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.12.

Tiger Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.2849 dividend. This is a positive change from Tiger Brands’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Tiger Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

Tiger Brands Company Profile

Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Consumer Brands, Home and Personal Care, Exports and International, and Other. The Grains segment includes maize milling, wheat milling, baking, sorghum-based products, rice, pasta, and oat-based breakfast cereals.

